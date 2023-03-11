NewsPets & AnimalsCanadaCanada

Death of Canada's biggest captive killer whale puts theme park under fire (VIDEO)

Irish Mae Silvestre

Mar 11 2023, 9:42 pm


A killer whale that has been in captivity in Canada has died.

According to Reuters, the Ontario government confirmed that Kiska, an Icelandic killer whale, died on Friday. Kiska has been in captivity for decades and lived in MarineLand, a theme park in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Animal Justice, a non-profit, said in an e-mail, “Kiska endured a lifetime of suffering since she was stolen from her family as a baby near Iceland in 1979, and sold into the aquarium industry. Kiska gave birth to five babies, all of whom died young.”

She made headlines after videos posted online showed the orca floating listlessly in a concrete pool and bashing her head against the barrier.

The MarineLand website states that the theme park is committed to education, conservation and research.

“Our marine mammals positively contribute to humanity’s knowledge and concern for the diverse marine mammal species that live at MarineLand,” reads the statement.

Philip Demers, a former head trainer of MarineLand’s stadium, posted a before and after video showing Kiska in a tank, followed by a clip of the empty tank after her death.

On Saturday, Demers confirmed in a tweet that Kiska has been buried.

Cheri DiNovo, former Ontario MPP, said that along with activists, her office has worked to try and rescue Kiska.

Animal Justice said that it’s calling for MarineLand to be investigated and prosecuted after the death of Kiska, who has been in solitary confinement for 12 years.

“We are calling on provincial authorities to make public the results of a post-mortem, and prosecute Marineland for the unlawful distress Kiska clearly experienced throughout her final years,” said lawyer Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice.

Daily Hive has reached out to MarineLand for a comment.

