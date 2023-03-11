A killer whale that has been in captivity in Canada has died.

According to Reuters, the Ontario government confirmed that Kiska, an Icelandic killer whale, died on Friday. Kiska has been in captivity for decades and lived in MarineLand, a theme park in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Animal Justice, a non-profit, said in an e-mail, “Kiska endured a lifetime of suffering since she was stolen from her family as a baby near Iceland in 1979, and sold into the aquarium industry. Kiska gave birth to five babies, all of whom died young.”

She made headlines after videos posted online showed the orca floating listlessly in a concrete pool and bashing her head against the barrier.

#RIPKiska: Kiska was forced to live in barren tank all alone for over a decade 💔 It’s illegal to cause animals distress—which is why we’re calling for animal cruelty charges against Marineland. Join us ➡️ https://t.co/aJ8QNHFygr 🎥: @walruswhisperer, @VegJen & Peter McQueen pic.twitter.com/ToArEGLt8E — Animal Justice (@AnimalJustice) March 11, 2023

The MarineLand website states that the theme park is committed to education, conservation and research.

“Our marine mammals positively contribute to humanity’s knowledge and concern for the diverse marine mammal species that live at MarineLand,” reads the statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marineland of Canada (@marinelandofcanada)

Philip Demers, a former head trainer of MarineLand’s stadium, posted a before and after video showing Kiska in a tank, followed by a clip of the empty tank after her death.

Heartbreaking video of Kiska, MarineLand’s last orca’s tank prior to and just after her tragic death. Let her legacy be that of inspiring great change as she’s the last orca that will ever be in captivity in Canada. #RIPKiska pic.twitter.com/pBRt1Hw4Rg — Phil Demers (@walruswhisperer) March 11, 2023

On Saturday, Demers confirmed in a tweet that Kiska has been buried.

We can confirm that Kiska, MarineLand’s last orca has been buried at the park. This, sadly is her final resting place. May she rest in peace. #RIPKiska pic.twitter.com/GUKbY2NtAN — Phil Demers (@walruswhisperer) March 11, 2023

Cheri DiNovo, former Ontario MPP, said that along with activists, her office has worked to try and rescue Kiska.

The work of activists +my office fighting against abuse of #RIPKiska and others (at threat of lawsuits), fired trainers at Marineland, 100000+ signatures that convinced the QP gov to forbid the importation of other Orcas. It didn’t just happen. None of it in time to save her. — Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) March 11, 2023

Animal Justice said that it’s calling for MarineLand to be investigated and prosecuted after the death of Kiska, who has been in solitary confinement for 12 years.

“We are calling on provincial authorities to make public the results of a post-mortem, and prosecute Marineland for the unlawful distress Kiska clearly experienced throughout her final years,” said lawyer Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice.

As seen outside MarineLand after their last orca has passed away. #RIPKiska pic.twitter.com/a2xNbvY53e — Phil Demers (@walruswhisperer) March 11, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to MarineLand for a comment.