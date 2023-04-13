Marilyn Denis Show to end after 13 seasons and people are in tears

The Marilyn Denis Show is officially concluding after 13 seasons on the air.

Marilyn Denis made the shocking announcement live on Thursday morning, revealing that the daytime series will officially wrap up at the end of its current season.

Following a 34-year career in daytime television, the veteran broadcaster is set to continue co-hosting Marilyn Denis and Jamar on weekday mornings on CHUM 104.5 and will remain a host on Marilyn Denis Does a Podcast.

“I have a very special announcement to make, and it’s going to be tough for me to make this,” Denis said between tears.

“After 13 wonderful seasons, I’ve decided that this is the last season of this show. I want to be clear, I’m not retiring, and I’m very, very healthy,” she said as audible “awws” could be heard from the live audience.

The four-time Canadian Screen Award-winning daytime series invites a mix of experts, celebrity guests, and viewers to discuss topics in entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, food, and fitness.

Denis’ radio career began back in 1976. Since then, she has been listed as one of Canada’s Most Power Women: Top 100 by WXN and is the first female recipient of the Allan Waters Broadcast Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Hosting a national television show has been a career highlight and such a rewarding and fulfilling chapter in my life, but after more than three decades of balancing my radio show with a daytime series, I’m ready to step away and refocus on my family and other projects,” Denis said.

“I want to thank the entire team at The Marilyn Denis Show, who are and always will be family, the incredible experts and guests who have joined me over the years, and most importantly – every studio audience member and the viewers at home for welcoming me into your lives. I’ll be forever grateful for the wonderful years we’ve spent together.”

Starting on May 8, the series will celebrate its last season with special guests, audience surprises, and highlight reels of its past 2,000 shows.

The farewell episode will air on Friday, June 9, at 10 am on CTV.