Mariah Carey announces Christmas concert dates for Canada

The undisputed queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has announced Canadian concert dates for the most wonderful time of the year.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!” wrote the star on Instagram. “Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!”

Carey also performed in Canada last Christmas with a show in Toronto. Before that, she visited Montreal in the summer of 2019 at the Festival d’été de Québec.

In 2022, Carey only had one Canadian stop in her lineup. We’re getting two this time, and the fun starts earlier than December.

The Grammy winner is scheduled to perform in Toronto on November 27 at the Scotiabank Arena and in Montreal on November 29 at the Centre Bell. Both shows will start at 7:30 pm EST.

General ticket sales begin at 10 am ET on Friday, October 6, but presales will open on Wednesday.