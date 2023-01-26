Cha-ching: Another province is giving people a big cheque in a bid to fight inflation

In a bid to fight the pressures of inflation, another province has introduced plans to give up to a $375 cheque to its residents.

The Manitoba government announced on Thursday the 2023 Carbon Tax Relief Fund that was created to “address the negative impacts of rising winter costs.”

Manitobans who are over the age of 18 and were residents of the province on December 31, 2021, are eligible and residents must also have a family net income of under $175,000 as per their 2021 income tax return to receive the money.

For single people, $225 will be given out, while $375 will be sent to couples, with the lower-income earner receiving the payment.

Cheques will start being mailed by the end of January 2023 and it may take up to six weeks for all cheques to be mailed given the number of cheques to be sent, with approximately 698,000 payments being sent to Manitobans, totalling approximately $200 million.

Manitoba Government Announces $200-Million Carbon Tax Relief Fund https://t.co/VrEiNRjoH8 pic.twitter.com/0XEkAod5k7 — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) January 26, 2023

The move is similar to what Saskatchewan announced last year, dishing out $500 to every resident over the age of 18, however, that cheque was handed out regardless of the recipient’s income.

Alberta also introduced its form of inflation relief, but not everyone in the province received the $600 in affordability payments.

British Columbia is also dishing out three enhanced BC Family Benefit payments, going to families with low and moderate incomes with children under 18. The maximum the credit could provide is $350 between January and March for a family with two children.