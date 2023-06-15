"What is Manitoba?": "Jeopardy!" contestant gets question about this Canadian city wrong and it's hilarious

If you need another example of Americans having no clue what goes on up here, look no further than last night’s Jeopardy episode.

The statement was quite simple: “To beat the cold, much of downtown in this Olympic city in Alberta is connected by enclosed walkways 15 feet above ground known as The Plus 15.”

The answer one contestant gave will go down in history for hilarious reasons.

“What is Maintoba?” is a deep philosophical question that is obviously nowhere near the right answer — which is Calgary.

But at least that person went for it. No one else even tried!

Canada has hosted the Olympics on three separate occasions and none of them have been in the great city of Manitoba, Alberta.

As you would expect, the internet had fun with this, and some people in Calgary were left in disbelief.

Thanks for sharing. Too funny. Looks like we have some work to do promoting Calgary’s most unique urban design feature. It should be a tourist attraction. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — richard white (@everydaytourist) June 14, 2023

to be fair I ask this question all the time — Wood Jerseys 🍁 (@WoodJerseys) June 15, 2023

“What is Manitoba?” This Calgarian is weeping right now. https://t.co/Oa9ea7h3VY — David Boles (@DavidJBoles) June 14, 2023

Others say it’s just a simple process of elimination to get to the right answer.

Understandable most wouldn’t know about +15 or maybe even Alberta, but there are only three Canadian Olympic cities… — Kyle Bozniak (@kbozniak) June 15, 2023

Ah yes I too remember the winter Olympics in *checks notes* Manitoba — Bob Loblaw 🔥🌲😮‍💨 (@JC_in_Rothesay) June 14, 2023

Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary are the three Olympic cities in Canada. Even with that, at least one person had sympathy for the contestant.