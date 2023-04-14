"That's commitment": Canadian man gets a Zellers tattoo

An Edmonton tattoo shop gave one client a tattoo of a classic Canadian logo earlier this month, with an artist inking “Zellers” on a man’s kneecap.

Tattoo artist Leela Dee posted a photo to their Instagram earlier this month of the ink that was done at the Dragon FX Kingsway shop in YEG.

“When I woke up on Sunday I didn’t think this is what I’d get up to,” Dee captioned the post.

“But heck yeah thank you for the trust,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leela Dee (@tiredartist)

The tattoo even nabbed the attention of the official Zellers Instagram account, with it commenting, “This is so cool.”

You might also like: People in Canada unimpressed with Zellers relaunch and wonder what hype was about

It’s Zellers’ grand opening and there are already massive lines outside stores (VIDEOS)

85-cent handbags?! What Zellers sold when it first opened nearly 100 years ago (PHOTOS)

Zellers made its highly anticipated return to Canada earlier this year, launching 12 of its Ontario and Alberta locations on March 23, along with its e-commerce platform .