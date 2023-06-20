Man sprints toward Canadian border in Peace Arch police chase (VIDEO)

A man was taken into custody after getting out of a vehicle and sprinting toward the Canadian border in a dramatic police chase caught on video by witnesses.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding told Daily Hive that the initial call about the incident, a robbery at the TJ Maxx on Meridian Street in Bellingham, came in just after 5 pm on June 18.

The suspect fled and got on the I-5 Highway and police had to call off the chase because of its dangerous nature — the suspect was apparently going very fast and driving on the shoulder.

But a citizen spotted the suspect vehicle further north and police alerted border patrol.

Once the suspect vehicle got close to the Canadian border, the driver took it onto the grass at Peace Arch Park, as captured on video by TikTokers waiting in the border lineup.

The driver squeezed his way into the Canadian border lineup before opening his door and making a final sprint when police cars also pulled onto Peace Arch Park.

Harding said the suspect was taken into custody and transported to Whatcom County jail. He’s facing charges of driving a stolen vehicle and assault.