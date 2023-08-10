Man claims he sold Taylor Swift tickets for US$14,000 and paid for college

If you had a chance to sell your highly sought-after Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets for thousands of dollars, would you?

One Swiftie did just that, but for a reason that many online have supported.

Isaac Jarman recently posted a TikTok explaining that someone who purchased his Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets helped pay off his college tuition.

“To whoever just bought my Taylor Swift tickets for FOURTEEN THOUSAND dollars, I love you. Thank you for literally paying for my college tuition,” read the text on his video. “I hope you enjoy the show so much. I wish I could be there, but also $14K is pretty nice too…”

US$14,000 rounds off to about C$18,800.

“Anyways, enjoy that fourth row for me,” he added.

Jarman captioned the video with “Taylor Swift scholarship for real.”

Many folks in the comments were supportive of Jarman being able to pay his tuition thanks to Swift’s tickets.

“You’re real for this, and I’m not afraid to say it,” said one commenter.

“As much as I love Taylor Swift and would enjoy her concert, I’d honestly do this too,” said another.

“Honesty? Entrepreneur. Congrats on getting your tuition paid!”

“Honestly, whoever bought them is clearly rich, so I’m happy for you lmao college is expensive,” said one individual.

There were others who felt like Jarman reselling tickets for such a high price was only adding to the larger issue of concert price gouging.

“…If people are willing to buy, then it’s fine. It sucks for the people like me who can’t afford and can’t get a code even,” wrote one commenter.

“Taylor Swift casually destroying the concert industry,” wrote another.

Jarman addressed the controversy in a separate video.

“…There’s so many people getting mad at me for selling my tickets, but I feel like if you had tickets and somebody offered you a stack of $14,000 to not go like you wouldn’t go,” he said.

“That’s so many hours of work equivalent to that.”

He added that he already had tickets to the second show in Denver, which were a Christmas gift.

He said Ticketmaster notified him that he had another chance at tickets via a lottery draw. He wasn’t expecting to get those tickets, but they ended up being floor seats.

“I was so excited to go. But then I saw people selling them for $6,000 on Stubhub, and I thought there’s no way. I can’t, like, reconcile that in my mind to not sell them.”

Jarman added that he was content with his original tickets for the second Denver show.

“But anyways, I hope the guy that bought [the $14,000 tickets] has the best time, and I hope that someday I still have the opportunity to go to Taylor Swift that close,” he said.

It’s not just Jarman who resold his tickets for thousands. Ticket resales for Swift’s Toronto show are going for up to $17,000.

Would you sell your Taylor Swift tickets if it helped pay off a major expense?

Let us know in the comments.