A man went on a screaming tirade at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Surrey, BC, recently where he berated staff over his coffee order.

The incident was captured on video by the customer behind him, who uploaded the footage to TikTok expressing disgust for how the man treated workers.

“Dude, I don’t care how badly you want your coffee. You don’t get to verbally assault service workers,” user @apoxindustries captioned the post.

The man was driving a large black pickup truck to the food window at the Sullivan Heights Tim Hortons restaurant on Highway 10 near 152nd street where he was seen yelling at the worker.

“Extra large dark roast double-double espresso. Figure it the f*ck out … Give me my coffee! Give me my coffee! It’s super simple… are you dumb?” the man says.

Then, he begins banging on the door of his truck yelling, “How many times do I have to f*cking tell you?”

A worker can be heard saying they’ll call the police before handing the man his coffee.

The man then drives away, mounting the curb on his way out.

“Yikes,” the person filming can be heard saying as he leaves.

Daily Hive asked Surrey RCMP if it is investigating the incident, but Cpl. Vanessa Munn said she couldn’t find any related files. It’s not known if the incident was reported to police.

Daily Hive has also reached out to Tim Hortons for comment but has not yet heard back.

On TikTok, commenters denounce his behaviour — and offer support to customer service workers who have to deal with aggressive people in situations like these.

“I don’t think he needs any more coffee,” one said.

“The way I would have tossed [the coffee] and lost my job,” another added.

“Why don’t people want to work low-paying customer service/food jobs? This is why. Too many people like this,” a third said.

Daily Hive has reached out to the witness who filmed the interaction for more details, and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

What’s the worst customer experience you’ve witnessed? Let us know in the comments.