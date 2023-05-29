Man mistakenly books trip to Cambridge, Ontario, instead of the popular English city

A UK-based journalist is giving Canadians a good laugh after mistakenly booking a weekend trip to Cambridge, Ontario, instead of its namesake and, frankly, far more understandable travel destination of Cambridge, England.

Broadcast journalist Christopher Golds thought he was booking a hotel for a short weekend getaway in the historic U.K. university town known for its educational institutions and gothic architecture. But in a hilarious misunderstanding, Golds accidentally booked himself a hotel about 5,775 kilometres away, in Cambridge, Ontario.

The mistaken booking half a world away from the intended destination was only made funnier by Golds’ moment of realization, conveniently captured in a Whatsapp conversation screenshot that has been viewed by hundreds of thousands around the globe.

Booked myself a hotel stay in Cambridge for a weekend in June. Turns out it is Cambridge in CANADA. A totally different continent. pic.twitter.com/PPfdDqLSld — Christopher Golds (@chrisgolds) May 27, 2023

One commenter poked fun at another nearby Ontario city named for a more tourist-friendly European locale, warning Golds not to make the same mistake with Windsor.

Every small town in Ontario is named after a small UK town so don’t book Windsor whatever you do. — Andy Hicks (@andyjameshicks) May 27, 2023

The City of Cambridge (the fake one here in Ontario) took the opportunity to get some free publicity out of the comical situation, replying to Golds in a tweet thread.

“Sorry to hear your dilemma @ChrisGolds! This is quite a situation eh? Don’t be too hard on yourself though! Could happen to anyone! For future reference there’s also a Paris, London and even Scotland Ontario!”

Others echoed this idea, showing off Ontario’s many European-named towns and cities.

😂 you should come here for a visit anyway. pic.twitter.com/GVrBorK0jW — Vidman 📺 Dan Lauckner (@vidman) May 28, 2023

Despite the obvious mixup, the team behind Cambridge, Ontario’s social media presence is hoping that they may have earned a new visitor in the future, asking, “But if it’s not too much of a bother, might we still suggest that you do come to visit us when you have a little more time?”

Cambridge’s social media team made sure to correct some misconceptions about the charming town in the most Canadian tone possible, informing Golds that “Contrary to what many think, our summers are warm eh so no need to pack a toque in that knapsack of yours!”

They also plugged our country’s favourite coffee and donut chain, and Cambridge’s on-screen presence in the smash-hit dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale.

This could be a happy mistake! Cambridge ON is a beautiful place if I do say so myself! Shows like Handmaids Tale and Queen’s Gambit were filmed here! We are also home to Canada’s oldest hockey arena and the famous BlackBerry was invented in our region! 4/5 pic.twitter.com/5jT9LY4opo — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) May 28, 2023

And, to be fair, Ontario’s Cambridge is indeed asserting itself as a tourist destination. A skyline of church spires and a river crossed by picturesque bridges add to Cambridge’s distinctly European vibe, landing it a spot on blogTO’s recent list of 5 road trip destinations in the province.