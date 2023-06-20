Emergency crew recovers remains of man who fell 4,000 feet into Grand Canyon

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses suicide.

A popular tourist spot became the scene of a tragedy after a man fell to his death into Arizona’s Grand Canyon. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Monday, June 5.

The man visited the Grand Canyon West Skywalk and fell over the edge into the canyon. The Skywalk is a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out 70 feet, and the glass floor gives guests a view of the Canyon floor 4,000 feet below.

In a Facebook post, authorities said that at around 9 am, a helicopter and two rope specialists responded to a report but found the man dead.

“Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” they stated.

The unidentified man’s remains were moved from the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation.

In an email to Daily Hive, a Grand Canyon Resort Corporation representative stated, “On the morning of June 5th, 2023 a guest tragically took his own life at Grand Canyon West at the Skywalk.”

When asked if the incident was ruled a suicide and if the investigation was ongoing, Detective Moore from the Hualapai Nation Police Department said, “Unfortunately, we don’t release any of that information.”

In February, a 56-year-old man from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, was found dead along a hiking trail at Grand Canyon National Park. According to a release, the victim attempted a day hike to the Colorado River and back.

If you or a loved one has been struggling with suicidal thoughts, call 1-833-456-4566 for Talk Suicide Canada. The helpline is open 24/7. You can also send a text message to 46545.