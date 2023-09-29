Man arrested in connection to 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur

Just over 27 years after the murder of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, Las Vegas police have made a significant arrest in the case.

According to the Associated Press, Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested on Friday morning.

A Nevada grand jury indicted 60-year-old Davis and he was charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon.

According to the report, Davis has been “long known” to investigators and had previously mentioned that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the fatal shooting of Shakur on September 7, 1996.

Two months ago, police raided the home of Davis’ wife and seized multiple items such as computers, a cell phone, a hard drive, and 40-caliber bullets, reported AP. Police said the items were “concerning the death of Tupac Shakur.”

Shakur, who is known as one of the best rappers of all time, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip while he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Marion “Suge” Knight, the founder of Death Row Records. The BMW was stopped at a stop light when bullets shot at Shakur from a Cadillac.

Shakur died in hospital six days later on September 13, 1996.