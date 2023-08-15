Madonna announces new Canadian tour dates after recent trip to ICU

One of music’s most enduring icons has officially announced new dates on her global tour, and Canadian fans will have the chance to get “Into the Groove.”

Madonna’s The Celebration Tour, highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years, will be coming to three Canadian cities in 2024.

The world tour was originally slated to start this summer, but was postponed after the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was sent to the ICU following a scare with a “serious bacterial infection.” It now begins with four sold-out shows in London this October.

Madonna currently has three stops in Canada in 2024 — Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on January 11 and 12, Montreal at Bell Centre on January 18 and 20, and Vancouver at Rogers Arena on February 21. Tickets are on sale now.

Live Nation has announced that tickets for the originally scheduled performances will be honoured at the rescheduled events.

Madonna has sold over 300 million albums worldwide on the strength of hits such as “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Frozen,” and “4 Minutes.” She was named the greatest woman in music by VH1 as well as the greatest music video artist ever by Billboard and MTV.

She is also beloved for film roles in Desperately Seeking Susan, A League of Their Own, and Evita.