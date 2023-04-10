Macau is offering free flights to Canadian tourists but with a catch

Planning a trip to East Asia this summer?

If you’re looking into more places to explore, it might be worth adding Macau to your itinerary.

The autonomous region on the south coast of China, nicknamed the “Las Vegas of Asia,” is offering free flights to Canadian tourists, but with a catch.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launched its “Buy One Get One Free” campaign for airplane, bus and ferry tickets on Sunday as an incentive for foreigners to visit the city after years of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

From April 10 until June 30, 2023, tourists can get a free return flight, but only if they purchase an Air Macau roundtrip ticket departing from Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand or Vietnam with Macau as the destination.

So, if you plan on visiting any of these countries, you can tack on a trip to Macau with a free flight back.

In addition to airfare, MGTO has also partnered with public transport operators to roll out the “Macao Treat” program.

It encourages longer stays by offering free return trips by bus and ferry to visitors who stay overnight.

Hong Kong residents as well as Taiwanese and Canadian tourists visiting Hong Kong are eligible for this offer.

The promotion covers a majority of services including land transport via HK-MO Express, One Bus Hong Kong Macau and Eternal East Cross-Border Coach, and water transport via TurboJet and Cotai Water Jet.

Macau was a Portuguese territory until 1999, and its mix of cultural influences reflects that. The city is renowned for its culinary diversity, massive casinos, and thriving shopping scene.

Last December, Canada required a negative COVID-19 test for travellers from China, including Hong Kong and Macau. The government removed this testing requirement in early March of this year.