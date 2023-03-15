NewsReal EstateHumour & WeirdUrbanizedCanada

"Gotta be haunted": Real estate listing turning heads over macabre decor (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 15 2023, 5:47 pm
"Gotta be haunted": Real estate listing turning heads over macabre decor (PHOTOS)
@ZillowGoneWild/Twitter

Some morbid and macabre decor in a small home is turning heads.

The home in question is located in Baird, Texas, and it’s filled with all sorts of items, including strange heads, masks, skulls, and full skeletons.

There even seems to be a cemetery in the backyard, which we hope is fake.

Popular real estate social media account Zillow Gone Wild shared photos of the listing, which now has over a million views on Twitter and tons of funny comments in reaction.

Some loved it, some not so much. You can’t beat the price, though.

The Texas home is available for the low price of $125,000, which makes prices in major Canadian cities look even more unaffordable.

Zillow

The Zillow listing features a three-bedroom and two-bathroom rancher-style house that was built in 1952.

Zillow

“Want to get your scare on and see who all lives in this cinder block home…with a basement!?!?” the listing reads.

Zillow

The home features over 2,000 sq ft of space, but every nook and cranny is filled with strange and creepy oddities.

Zillow

Here’s that handy cemetery in case things get too wild at a house party.

Zillow

Big Country Realty Group KW Synergy listed the home.

According to the listing, the home is an established and running haunted house, which explains a lot.

Zillow

There are also some secret passageways. For example, while the coffin in the following picture might look like another morbid decoration, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Zillow

Tada! It looks to be a secret entrance to the garage.

Zillow

While this home doesn’t seem like the most comfortable place to live in, it does seem like the place a future owner could profit from. Many of the props are also for sale.

If only Baird, Texas, had a larger population than 1,498 residents.

Zillow

The reactions to this creeptastic house have been just as fascinating as the pictures of it.

Zillow

Opinions on the home are entirely divided. Some love it, some hate it, and some are just scared.

Others are really clever.

Some people seem to be confused by the home.

Would you buy this home?

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Humour & Weird
+ Urbanized
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.