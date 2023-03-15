Some morbid and macabre decor in a small home is turning heads.

The home in question is located in Baird, Texas, and it’s filled with all sorts of items, including strange heads, masks, skulls, and full skeletons.

There even seems to be a cemetery in the backyard, which we hope is fake.

Popular real estate social media account Zillow Gone Wild shared photos of the listing, which now has over a million views on Twitter and tons of funny comments in reaction.

Some loved it, some not so much. You can’t beat the price, though.

This place has gotta be haunted — Kayshon, his hair like Pike! 🖖🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@Starfleetdad) March 9, 2023

The Texas home is available for the low price of $125,000, which makes prices in major Canadian cities look even more unaffordable.

The Zillow listing features a three-bedroom and two-bathroom rancher-style house that was built in 1952.

“Want to get your scare on and see who all lives in this cinder block home…with a basement!?!?” the listing reads.

The home features over 2,000 sq ft of space, but every nook and cranny is filled with strange and creepy oddities.

Here’s that handy cemetery in case things get too wild at a house party.

Big Country Realty Group KW Synergy listed the home.

According to the listing, the home is an established and running haunted house, which explains a lot.

There are also some secret passageways. For example, while the coffin in the following picture might look like another morbid decoration, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Tada! It looks to be a secret entrance to the garage.

While this home doesn’t seem like the most comfortable place to live in, it does seem like the place a future owner could profit from. Many of the props are also for sale.

If only Baird, Texas, had a larger population than 1,498 residents.

I like the dying room. — Dadstar☘️🦅 (@brockstar91) March 10, 2023

The reactions to this creeptastic house have been just as fascinating as the pictures of it.

You’ll be LITERALLY dead if you buy this Baird, TX home. ⚰️Currently listed for $125,000 pic.twitter.com/B1TAJPu6pL — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) March 9, 2023

Opinions on the home are entirely divided. Some love it, some hate it, and some are just scared.

Others are really clever.

This house has good bones. — Jack Cardinal (@Jack_Cardinal) March 9, 2023

Some people seem to be confused by the home.

What am I looking at? 👀😳 A home? A funeral home? A haunted house staged for Halloween? What. Is. This?! 😭😩 I would’ve noped out of there so fast seeing the casket! 😧 — Dame Erotic City (@vivid_chastity) March 9, 2023

Would you buy this home?