$1 base fare flight deal causes Lynx Air website to crash

Lynx Air is known for some amazing deals but the airline seems to have topped itself this time.

The Calgary-based airline is offering one-way flights for a base fare of $1. Of course, that doesn’t mean that’s the final fare. With taxes and charges, the lowest fare comes out to a still-impressive total of around $25. Final prices vary depending on the route.

So who can pass up a deal like that?

Apparently no one, because the sudden surge in demand seems to have caused the site to crash.

For a brief period, people trying to make use of the deal were met with an error message on the Lynx Air website.

And even when the site was finally back up, the loading time was sluggish.

A customer service representative confirmed that Lynx was having some issues with the site.

If you do manage to get through, you can get some amazing deals to various destinations.

Available one-way routes include Victoria or Kelowna to Calgary; Vancouver to Toronto, Calgary, or Winnipeg; Calgary to Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria, Toronto, or Hamilton; Edmonton to Toronto; Winnipeg to Toronto, Vancouver, or Calgary; Toronto to Halifax, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, or Winnipeg; Hamilton to Calgary; and Halifax to Toronto.

You don’t need a code for the deal, but keep in mind that you’ll have to fly on a Tuesday or Wednesday until June 15. Also, seat selection and baggage fees aren’t included in the price.

Still interested? Fares are live on Lynx’s site now. Book by March 15 at 11:59 MT to take advantage of this sale.