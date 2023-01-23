Don't let the five stars fool you: These are the worst luxury hotels in the world (PHOTOS)

Not all luxury hotels are created equal, even if they have five sparkling stars attached to their name.

A new report from the high-end travel website Compare My Jet has revealed the world’s worst-reviewed luxury hotels, and you will definitely want to keep them off your list if you’re planning a trip any time soon.

The hotels were judged based on the number of guest complaints — “poor” or “terrible” reviews on CN Traveller and TripAdvisor. In its research, Compare My Jet determined that the most common complaints at luxury hotels revolved around issues with access to hot water and room service.

These are the top 10 luxury five-star hotels with the most customer complaints, listed from worst to, well, less worse.

Relais Borgo San Pietro — Palazzetto, Italy

Number of reviews: 252 | % of bad reviews: 3.17%

BLESS Hotel Madrid — Madrid, Spain

Number of reviews: 647 | % of bad reviews: 2.78%

Shangri-La The Shard — London, UK

Number of reviews: 5,662 | % of bad reviews: 2.65%

Round Hill Hotel and Villas — Hopewell, Jamaica

Number of reviews: 1,736 | % of bad reviews: 2.59%

The Peninsula Chicago — Chicago, US

Number of reviews: 2,052 | % of bad reviews: 2.49%

Park Hyatt Vienna — Vienna, Austria

Number of reviews: 1,863 | % of bad reviews: 2.15%

Waldorf Astoria Beijing — Beijing, China

Number of reviews: 1,837 | % of bad reviews: 2.12%

The Oberoi Beach Resort Sahl Hasheesh — Hurghada, Egypt

Number of reviews: 2,153 | % of bad reviews: 1.72%

W Doha — Doha, Qatar

Number of reviews: 4,453 | % of bad reviews: 1.66%

Santa Caterina — Amalfi, Italy

Number of reviews: 1,232 | % of bad reviews: 1.62%

Pimalai Resort and Spa — Koh Lanta Krabi, Thailand

Number of reviews: 3,199 | % of bad reviews: 1.56%

The Hazelton Hotel — Toronto

Number of reviews: 1,366 | % of bad reviews: 1.46%

Other badly reviewed luxury hotels in the ranking include the following:

The Langham — Shanghai Xintiandi, China

Lara Barut Collection — Muratpasa, Turkey

Badrutt’s Palace — St. Moritz, Switzerland

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund — Shanghai, China

COMO The Halkin — London, UK

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental — Hong Kong, China

COMO The Treasury — Perth, Australia

Saraye Ameriha Boutique Hotel — Kashan, Iran

Make sure you keep these five-star names on your radar when you’re booking your next vacation and save your money.