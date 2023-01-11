If you’re looking to be treated like royalty, luxury is not as far as you might think.

Elite Traveler‘s World’s Finest has narrowed down the Top 100 Suites 2023 by ranking five-star luxury hotels that “go above and beyond.”

The list is divided into 10 categories, and two of Canada’s very own stunning hotels on the west and east coast made it onto the Top Adventure Suites list.

The first hotel listed was the Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, located in Tofino, BC, which offers the Hillside Family. This suite is made up of two adjoining tents that cover just over 1,200 sq ft.

In one tent, guests will find a primary bedroom with a king-size bed, a lounge area with a sofa and desk, and a heated stove. The other tent includes two twin beds and the same lounge setup.

“Both tents have an en-suite bathroom with heated floors, double vanity and a deep bathtub, plus a private, outdoor cedar-clad shower. The shared deck has peaceful views of the lush rainforest,” Elite Traveler explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge (@clayoquotwildernesslodge)



This serine lodge serine is a remote hotel that guests can only reach by seaplane or boat, and the room starts from $5,250 a night.

Here are 7 luxurious hotels in Canada you need to visit at least once If you’re not much of a camper, there is always Fogo Island Inn. Fogo Island Inn is described as having a “dramatic silhouette” located at the edge of Newfoundland. This hotel offers what is called the “Flat Earth Suite,” which Elite Traveler has recognized as one of the most lavish suites in the world. This suite is located just off the island of Newfoundland and sits in “Fogo Island Inn’s dramatic silhouette sits on jagged terrain at the edge of the island.” “The 29-room inn feels as though it is right at the end of the world and has incredible views of ‘Iceberg Alley’ — so you can marvel at the 10,000-year-old glacial giants. The inn is home to an Art Gallery and a Heritage Library stocked with books about Newfoundland, as well as a gym, library, bar, lounge, dining room, and wood-fired saunas and outdoor hot tubs,” the luxury magazine says. Elite Traveler adds that the two-story Flat Earth Suite “is a 1,100-sq-ft sanctuary.” “It has a mezzanine-style sleeping quarter with a walk-in shower and soaking tub; the homey lounge space below has double-height, floor-to-ceiling windows with the most spectacular views to the north, east and south.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fogo Island Inn (@fogoislandinn)



Prices start from $5,200 for full-board double occupancy.