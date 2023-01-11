"Five-star luxury": These Canadian hotels were ranked among the top 100 suites in the world
If you’re looking to be treated like royalty, luxury is not as far as you might think.
Elite Traveler‘s World’s Finest has narrowed down the Top 100 Suites 2023 by ranking five-star luxury hotels that “go above and beyond.”
The list is divided into 10 categories, and two of Canada’s very own stunning hotels on the west and east coast made it onto the Top Adventure Suites list.
The first hotel listed was the Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, located in Tofino, BC, which offers the Hillside Family. This suite is made up of two adjoining tents that cover just over 1,200 sq ft.
In one tent, guests will find a primary bedroom with a king-size bed, a lounge area with a sofa and desk, and a heated stove. The other tent includes two twin beds and the same lounge setup.
“Both tents have an en-suite bathroom with heated floors, double vanity and a deep bathtub, plus a private, outdoor cedar-clad shower. The shared deck has peaceful views of the lush rainforest,” Elite Traveler explains.
This serine lodge serine is a remote hotel that guests can only reach by seaplane or boat, and the room starts from $5,250 a night.
Prices start from $5,200 for full-board double occupancy.