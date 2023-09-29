Lululemon is joining forces with Peloton and here's what it means for you

Beloved Vancouver-based apparel company Lululemon has announced a five-year deal with fitness company Peloton Interactive.

Lululemon will become the primary athletic apparel partner to Peloton, and the exercise equipment and media company will become Lululemon’s exclusive digital fitness content provider.

But what does this mean for us?

Well, firstly, it means we can buy our treasured Lululemon gear from more shops. Starting October 11, the two brands will release co-branded apparel that will be available for purchase in-store at both retail companies.

The other perk this deal brings is that those who are Lululemon Studio All-Access Members will have access to thousands of Peloton digital classes for no extra cost.

Working on your fitness just became a whole lot easier.

But if you’re not an all-access member, no problem. According to a press release, you can sign up for Lululemon’s free Essential membership program for exclusive Peloton content as well.

With the new deal in place, will you be signing up to access the fitness perks? Let us know in the comments below.