Lululemon faces backlash for firing two employees who tried to stop robbery (VIDEOS)

Lululemon is facing backlash online for doubling down on its decision to fire two employees who tried to stop a robbery.

The incident occurred at the Peachtree Corners Lululemon store in Atlanta, Georgia, last week.

Staff members Jennifer Ferguson and Rachel Rogers were fired by the Vancouver-based retail store for going against company policy that says employees should not risk their safety to confront thieves, according to a statement obtained by local media.

The two women told local news outlet 11 Alive that they were aware of this rule and were terminated without severance.

Rogers was identified as the employee who caught the three masked thieves openly stealing from Lululemon on camera.

The video, shared all over social media and by news stations, has gone viral. Daily Hive has not been able to independently verify the source of this video.

It shows three men wearing masks and hoods grabbing stacks of clothes from the shelves and racks.

“No, you can march back out,” yells a voice in the background. “Seriously, get out.”

The employees didn’t appear to try to physically stop the suspects, they just continued to shout at them and took footage of the men running off to their car.

JUST IN: Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald doubles down on his decision to fire 2 employees who called the police after 3 men robbed their store in GA. (their clothing is over priced garbage. Trust me. cheap quality) pic.twitter.com/Ui0MglQ6UO — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) June 6, 2023

Ferguson and Rogers claimed they were fired for calling police after the shoplifting, reported NewsNation, but Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald refuted this and defended the store for its decision.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging during a theft,” he told CNBC’s Squawk on the Street. Lululemon calls its store clerks “educators.”

“Why? Because we put the safety of our team and of our guests front and centre. It’s only merchandise at the end, they’re trained to step back, let the theft occur, know that there’s technology and cameras and we’re working with law enforcement.”

McDonald continues, stressing that the employees “knowingly broke the policy” and “engaged with the thieves” in multiple instances, including following them out of the store.

“So, post investigation and the zero-tolerance policy, which is well known, that was what resulted in the termination,” he added.

“The [employees] knowingly broke the policy, engaged with the thieves…that was what resulted in the termination.” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald on backlash after firing staff who intervened in store robbery.@CNBC @SaraEisen $LULU pic.twitter.com/mBMZCJ1E3l — Squawk on the Street (@SquawkStreet) June 2, 2023

In an email statement to Daily Hive, a Lululemon company spokesperson backed this statement and clarified its policy about calling the police.

“Employees are able and instructed to call 911 when needed, and that was not the cause of termination in this case,” they stated. “We have longstanding protocols in place to uphold a safe environment in our stores, and our view is that no amount of merchandise in a store is worth our educators putting themselves at risk.”

Many took to Twitter to defend the Lululemon employees.

“Hey @lululemon – we are canceling you!!! I have been in retail all of my life. This is BS policy and you don’t care about your workers,” tweeted one person. “Who fires someone after such a trauma.”

Hey @lululemon – we are canceling you!!! I have been in retail all of my life. This is BS policy and you don’t care about your workers. Who fires someone after such a trauma. You can go to hell. My $5000 a year on my girls goes elsewhere! #BoycottLuLuLemon — Janeisfun (@Janeisfun) May 28, 2023

“Caring about the criminal more than your low wage employees is a very interesting business model!” added another.

JUST IN: Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald doubles down on his decision to fire two employees who called the police after three men robbed their store in Georgia. “It’s only merchandise,” he said. “We have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging… pic.twitter.com/8DB0gDq93b — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 5, 2023

Others sided with the athletic-wear brand, pointing out that many retailers have similar policies advising employees not to intervene during a robbery.

“ALL retailers tell their employees not to chase shoplifters, for insurance and liability reasons,” wrote one Twitter user. “I really don’t understand how they’re not aware of this.”

The Lululemon controversy shows how imbecilic and out of touch a large swath of the population is. ALL retailers tell their employees not to chase shoplifters, for insurance and liability reasons. I really don’t understand how they’re not aware of this. — Dustin Chisam (@SwimDMC) June 6, 2023

conservatives are having a multi day meltdown over lululemon having a no chasing policy with shoplifters bc they have never worked a retail job and don’t know that every store has had that policy for decades — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) May 30, 2023

One Twitter user brought up a harrowing story from 12 years ago that may have inspired this zero-tolerance policy.

the reason Lululemon, specifically, might be hardcore about a zero tolerance policy for employees confronting shoplifters is that about a decade ago one of its employees confronted another one of its employees for shoplifting and was brutally beaten and stabbed to death https://t.co/6JywiA9BA1 — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) June 6, 2023

In 2011, former Lululemon employee Brittany Norwood was convicted of murdering her co-worker Jayna Troxel Murray after she caught Norwood stealing a pair of pants.

What do you think of Lululemon’s decision? Let us know in the comments.