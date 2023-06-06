NewsShoppingCrimeCanada

Lululemon faces backlash for firing two employees who tried to stop robbery (VIDEOS)

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Jun 6 2023, 8:23 pm
Lululemon faces backlash for firing two employees who tried to stop robbery (VIDEOS)
Dennis Diatel/Shutterstock | @CollinRugg/Twitter

Lululemon is facing backlash online for doubling down on its decision to fire two employees who tried to stop a robbery.

The incident occurred at the Peachtree Corners Lululemon store in Atlanta, Georgia, last week.

Staff members Jennifer Ferguson and Rachel Rogers were fired by the Vancouver-based retail store for going against company policy that says employees should not risk their safety to confront thieves, according to a statement obtained by local media.

The two women told local news outlet 11 Alive that they were aware of this rule and were terminated without severance.

Rogers was identified as the employee who caught the three masked thieves openly stealing from Lululemon on camera.

The video, shared all over social media and by news stations, has gone viral. Daily Hive has not been able to independently verify the source of this video.

It shows three men wearing masks and hoods grabbing stacks of clothes from the shelves and racks.

“No, you can march back out,” yells a voice in the background. “Seriously, get out.”

The employees didn’t appear to try to physically stop the suspects, they just continued to shout at them and took footage of the men running off to their car.

Ferguson and Rogers claimed they were fired for calling police after the shoplifting, reported NewsNation, but Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald refuted this and defended the store for its decision.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging during a theft,” he told CNBC’s Squawk on the Street. Lululemon calls its store clerks “educators.”

“Why? Because we put the safety of our team and of our guests front and centre. It’s only merchandise at the end, they’re trained to step back, let the theft occur, know that there’s technology and cameras and we’re working with law enforcement.”

McDonald continues, stressing that the employees “knowingly broke the policy” and “engaged with the thieves” in multiple instances, including following them out of the store.

“So, post investigation and the zero-tolerance policy, which is well known, that was what resulted in the termination,” he added.

In an email statement to Daily Hive, a Lululemon company spokesperson backed this statement and clarified its policy about calling the police.

“Employees are able and instructed to call 911 when needed, and that was not the cause of termination in this case,” they stated. “We have longstanding protocols in place to uphold a safe environment in our stores, and our view is that no amount of merchandise in a store is worth our educators putting themselves at risk.”

Many took to Twitter to defend the Lululemon employees.

“Hey @lululemon – we are canceling you!!! I have been in retail all of my life. This is BS policy and you don’t care about your workers,” tweeted one person. “Who fires someone after such a trauma.”

“Caring about the criminal more than your low wage employees is a very interesting business model!” added another.

Others sided with the athletic-wear brand, pointing out that many retailers have similar policies advising employees not to intervene during a robbery.

“ALL retailers tell their employees not to chase shoplifters, for insurance and liability reasons,” wrote one Twitter user. “I really don’t understand how they’re not aware of this.”

One Twitter user brought up a harrowing story from 12 years ago that may have inspired this zero-tolerance policy.

In 2011, former Lululemon employee Brittany Norwood was convicted of murdering her co-worker Jayna Troxel Murray after she caught Norwood stealing a pair of pants.

What do you think of Lululemon’s decision? Let us know in the comments.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ News
+ Shopping
+ Crime
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.