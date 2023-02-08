This simple luggage hack protects your bags from damage and theft (VIDEO)

Plenty of travel horror stories came out of the ongoing airport chaos last year.

Many had to do with luggage — lost luggage, mysteriously wandering luggage, and of course, damaged luggage.

One Air Canada passenger found her suitcase deformed after a trip to Miami.

Another put the same airline on blast after her delayed bag was returned to her with most of its contents torn to shreds.

Even though 2023 is turning out to be the year for international travel, it’s totally understandable to have reservations about throwing your bags on a flight.

Luckily, there is a simple hack that could protect your luggage not only from damage but theft as well.

A TikTok of a TSA agent making travellers aware of how easy it is to break into a suitcase went viral recently.

He showed how a pen could easily slip through the zipper, effectively opening the bag regardless of whether it has a lock or not.

“The best kinds of zippers have covers over them,” he explained.

While you can buy pricey luggage that is zipperless, many took to the comments to recommend a much easier hack that you can easily do at home.

“I always cover my suitcase in SHRINK WRAP 😂” commented one person.

“Always clingwrap your bags,” added another person. “Most airports have this as a service, but you can do it at home!”

Yes, the practice of shrink-wrapping your bags is far from new, but what many might not know is that airports actually have services that do this for you for a small fee.

Toronto Pearson has a “secure wrap” station. The airport says wrapping “protects your bags from theft, damage, wear and tear, stains and scratches and the introduction of unauthorized items.”

Here’s where you can find wrapping stations at airports across the country:

YVR Safe Bag

YEG luggage wrap

YYC luggage wrap

YUL Safe Bag

Not feeling the cling? You can also easily buy luggage covers or protectors online.