"We all thought this was it": Lufthansa passenger captures terrifying aftermath of severe turbulence (VIDEO)

Passengers were shaken after a Lufthansa flight from Texas to Germany was hit with severe turbulence last Tuesday.

Monica Raygada was on board the terrifying flight and managed to capture the chaotic aftermath of what was reportedly a 1,000-foot drop (around 305 metres) on Flight 469 from Austin to Frankfurt.

She shared the video on TikTok, detailing what was going through her mind during the turbulence that seemed to come out of nowhere.

“Come with me while I almost died on the Lufthansa Austin to Frankfurt flight😅,” her TikTok caption reads.

The video shows pillows, food trays, cutlery and dishware strewn across the cabin floor as other passengers try to gather themselves, shocked by what just happened.

Raygada says they were all having dinner about 1.5 hours into the flight when the plane suddenly dropped.

“It felt like we were in zero gravity for some time because I saw everything flying in slow motion,” she detailed in her TikTok.

She says that in the initial drop, “everything flew and everyone was screaming.”

“It seemed like we just kept falling, that’s where everyone became dead silent,” she said. “That’s when we all thought this was it.”

Raygada says she even tried to look for her phone, which had flown out of her hand, so she could text her family goodbye.

The Lufthansa flight, which reported severe turbulence at an altitude of 37,000 feet (about 11,300 metres), was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport, reported the Associated Press.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Michael Cabbage told The Guardian that seven passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

“Thank God most of us had our seatbelt on because this could’ve ended way worse,” Raygada said in her TikTok.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, according to AP.

This isn’t the first instance severe turbulence left passengers shaken. Last December, a flight to Hawaii was hit with extreme turbulence that left 36 passengers injured.