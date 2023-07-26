"Loud quitting" is the latest workplace trend — here's what you should know

You’ve heard of “quiet quitting,” but there’s a new trend popping up in workplaces that isn’t as subtle.

According to Gallup’s 2023 State of the Global Workplace report, while a majority of the world’s workforce is still on the “quiet quitting” trend (59%), a growing number of frustrated employees are now turning to “loud quitting.”

As a refresher, “quiet quitting” picked up steam online when TikTok user Zaid Khan, aka @zaidleppelin, posted about it in July 2022.

Though Khan didn’t coin the term, his TikTok started a major conversation about the practice, inspiring several other videos and think pieces.

The concept refers to an employee simply doing the bare minimum required of their job and not going the extra mile. It is often, if not always, triggered by burnout and a bad work-life balance.

“These employees are filling a seat and watching the clock,” reads Gallup’s definition of the term. “Although they are minimally productive, they are more likely to be stressed and burnt out than engaged workers because they feel lost and disconnected from their workplace.”

According to the management consulting company’s new report, about one in five (18%) employees are now “loud quitting.”

In 2022, employee engagement and job opportunities surged globally. The United States and Canada region saw no gain in engagement or job opportunities, having experienced its recovery in 2021. #SOGW2023 https://t.co/uNA6oiFZnY pic.twitter.com/fWkr1eb8BR — Gallup Workplace (@GallupWorkplace) July 9, 2023

Here’s what you should know about this new workplace trend.

What is “loud quitting”?

The Gallup report defines “loud quitting” as employees who are “actively disengaged.”

It says these workers do things that harm the organization they work for, “undercutting its goals and opposing its leaders.”

“At some point along the way, the trust between employee and employer was severely broken. Or the employee has been woefully mismatched to a role, causing constant crises,” reads the report.

So, it’s essentially “quiet quitting’s” angrier, more resentful sibling.

According to Gallup’s regional data, the trend has gained traction in North America, with 17% of employees “loud quitting” in the US and Canada.

Jim Harter, chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing for Gallup’s Workplace Management Practice, told Good Morning America (GMA) that “loud quitters” usually feel more stressed than other employees.

They are also more likely to be actively looking for another job. According to the report, 61% of “loud quitters” are actively seeking a new job, compared to 43% of engaged workers.

What are some examples of “loud quitting”?

Laura Gassner Otting, a bestselling author and career coach, told GMA that loud quitters may send disruptive emails or make “inappropriate outbursts” at work.

Outside of work, the person might express their frustrations about the company on social media.

TikToker @saraisthreads has been making viral skits about loud quitting. Although they may be an exaggeration, it pretty much gets the sentiment of these unhappy workers across.

And the sentiment is that many of these employees feel exploited, “like they’re disposable,” as Sarai puts in one of her TikToks.

“Maybe corporations should stop prioritizing profits at the expense of the people who generate them,” she said.

Should you “loud quit”?

It’s ultimately up to your discretion, but here are some things to consider.

Unsurprisingly, experts in human resources are denouncing this approach to resigning, urging employees to be professional and not burn bridges.

“Employees should begin having conversations with their managers when they feel they are becoming disengaged and take a more positive approach to make change in the workplace,” Niki Jorgensen, managing director of client implementation at HR firm Insperity, told FOX Business.

She also says to keep in mind that your bosses have lots of connections and news of a “less-than-ideal exit” could ruin your chances of employment.

Harter told GMA that the onus isn’t all on the respective “loud quitter.”

“If organizations put the right plans in place and make work more predictable, and have managers who are really skilled to manage in this new environment, then I think we can develop workplaces that are better than they’ve ever been,” said Harter.

What would lead you to loud quit? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Imaan Sheikh