If you bought a lottery ticket for last night’s draw, you might want to check your ticket.

After failing to match the winning numbers 08, 19, 21, 29, 33, 40, 46, and 25, no one won the main prize during the Friday, June 23 draw, which means that the $25 million jackpot is still up for grabs.

But even if there was no big winner, it was still an unforgettable draw for the lottery player who won the second prize.

According to PlayNow, the lucky player won a six-figure prize after matching six of the seven numbers. The winner will soon be taking home a cheque for $177,910 and the winning ticket was purchased in Quebec.

The next draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 27 and the jackpot has now grown to an estimated total of $30 million.

After the Lotto Max jackpot hit a maximum of $70 million, two tickets ended up splitting the prize during the June 6 draw.

One was retail worker Jayasinghe (Jay) Jayasinghe, who won $35 million. The winner from Ontario said he’ll be using the money for his daughter’s education and will be donating some to charity.

BC couple Lahsen Rezrazi and Debbie Ramsay won the other half of the prize and found out about their win while shopping for groceries.