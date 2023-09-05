"Woohoo!" Couple plans to share with their boys after $250K lotto win

A husband and wife from Sangudo, Alberta, are $250,000 richer after netting a huge windfall on an Extra draw earlier this summer.

Sherri Creber purchased the couple’s winning ticket from the Mayerthorpe Fas Gas, located 135 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. She bought a Western 649 ticket, adding the Extra to her ticket for the July 1 draw.

When she later went to scan the ticket, Sherri couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the Extra added to her ticket won her a nice $250,000.

“I had to look at the screen a couple times before it started to sink in,” she said. “Once I

realized it was real, I jumped up and down and literally yelled out: ‘Woohoo!’”

Before telling her husband, Glenn, who she’s sharing the prize with, Sherri first had to make a phone call.

“I called my parents first,” she laughed. “Then I gave Glenn a call and let him know.”

The lucky winners said they haven’t made many plans for their windfall but have a few ideas.

“We’re going to share with our boys and put some money in the bank,” said Glenn. “We’ll figure out the rest as we go.”

What would you do with $250,000? Let us know in the comments.