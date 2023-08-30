Retiree plans to use huge lotto prize for 50th wedding anniversary trip

An Ontario retiree has some big plans for her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband thanks to a major lotto win.

Karen Dobrini of Port Hope is $250,000 richer after winning the Instant Scrabble lotto game.

The 68-year-old says she’s been a regular lottery player for years and always kept her eye out for Instant Scrabble while at the store.

“I was at home in my favourite spot playing my ticket and kept matching words. When I realized I matched 11 words, I flipped the ticket over and saw I may have won $250,000!” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall.

“I scanned it on the app and was shocked and laughed with disbelief.”

Dobrini shared the amazing news with her sister and husband, and they were both as shocked as she was.

“It feels like a breath of fresh air – I feel blessed and happy,” she said. “My 50th wedding anniversary is next year, so I plan to take my husband on an adventure to Nashville.”

As for the rest of the lotto prize? Dobrini says she’ll be saving it and enjoying it in retirement.

Dobrini bought the winning lottery ticket at Victoria Convenience on Victoria Street in Port Hope.

If you want a chance at taking home a prize with Instant Scrabble, it’s available for $20. The top prize is $250,000 and the odds of winning are one in 3.80.