Lotto winner "breathing easier" after thinking big win was a scam

A Canadian man will be paying off his mortgage and doing some travelling after finding out his lotto win was not a scam.

Kan Man Wong, from Vancouver, was convinced he was being scammed after scanning a ticket and learning he won $500,000 from the April 24, 2023, Daily Grand draw.

“I used the [BCLC Lotto!] app to scan [the ticket],” recalled Wong. “Not believable, I thought it was a mistake, maybe a scam.”

Wong bought the ticket at the Chevron gas station on Oak Street and 67th Avenue in Vancouver and when he broke the news to his wife, apparently she had “mixed reactions.”

So, how does it feel to win such a big chunk of money?

Wong tells BCLC it is unbelievable and he’s “breathing easier.”