A Canadian man had to play Barenaked Ladies after his $1M lotto win

After discovering he had won a million dollars, a Regina man had only one tune in mind.

It took Jason Bohach at least 10 scans before he could believe what he saw on his Lotto 6/49 winning ticket. The lucky winner netted a cool $1 million on the Gold Ball draw on April 26.

“I checked my ticket on the app,” Bohach said in an interview while claiming his prize. “I scanned a few tickets; this one I had to scan a few times.”

It was tough to continue as usual after discovering the win, and he had to take a moment to listen to one very important song.

“It was a struggle,” he said. “I had to take a break to play ‘If I Had a Million Dollars’ by the Barenaked Ladies. Because I have a million dollars!”

“It feels so surreal,” he continued.

Bohach has a few ideas for his windfall, but nothing is set in stone yet.

“My girlfriend and I would like to take a trip, we’ll probably put some money toward our mortgage, we’ll do some investing… Maybe I’ll find some new hobbies along the way, too.”

Bohach purchased his winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from a 7-Eleven in Regina at 2102 Pasqua Street.