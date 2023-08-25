Dad who won lotto jackpot plans to buy his kid a car for their birthday

A father of three from Ontario has big birthday plans for his eldest child after a major lotto win.

Edgar Mohr of Cambridge anted up and went “all in” to win the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth $104,022.80 on August 6.

The 43-year-old’s luck didn’t run out there. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto play, bringing his total winnings to $109,022.80.

Mohr says he’s been playing the lottery on and off for 10 years.

“I like playing because it can be a break from everything,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The lotto player has claimed some smaller prizes in the past, but this is his largest win to date!

Late one night, Mohr went to the Eagle Mini Mart convenience store on Eagle Street in Cambridge to pick up some snacks.

“I decided to play two lines of Poker Lotto All In and got the royal flush,” he recounted. “At first, I thought I won $5,000, but I soon discovered it was more than that. I think the clerk was more excited than I was!”

He called his friends to share the wonderful news. “They were thrilled for me,” said Mohr.

Now, he has some sweet plans for his lotto prize.

Mohr plans to buy his oldest child a car for their birthday. He also wants to take some time to consider how he can enjoy the windfall.

“Maybe I’ll travel to Germany,” he said. “I’m very fortunate and happy. Winning feels like a breath of fresh air.”

If you want to up the ante as Mohr did, you can opt “all in” in Poker Lotto for an additional $1 to have a chance at instantly winning a jackpot that starts at $10,000 and grows until it is won.

