"A pretty euphoric feeling": 76-year-old grandpa wins six-figure lotto prize

David Shemuel, a 76-year-old father and grandfather, received the surprise of a lifetime when he won $100,000 from the June 20 Lotto Max draw.

Shemuel said he’s been playing the lottery since 1981 and winning has always been a dream of his.

“I used to daydream about how I’d share with family if I ever won the lottery,” said the retiree in a release.

Shemuel was at home when he checked his ticket and found out about his win. He managed to match the last six of seven numbers in order, playing the Encore lotto game.

“I got really quiet and checked my ticket two or three times,” he said. “When my son found out, he had to scan it on his phone as well!”

Shemuel plans to use his winnings to invest, manage his finances, and finish some home renovations.

He said that winning is a “pretty euphoric feeling,” adding that he’s looking forward to enjoying his win in his retirement.