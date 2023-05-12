"I felt nervous and excited": Lotto winner turns $1 into $100,000

Daniel Mentore from Markham, Ontario, turned $1 into $100,000 with Lotto Max.

Mentore, 73, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the April 21 draw to win the prize.

This isn’t his first big win, either!

In 1999, he took home $17,000 when he and four others won $85,000 in Super7.

Mentore is a 73-year-old retiree, a husband, and a father of five.

He was at the store with his wife checking his ticket, when he found out he was a winner.

When the lottery terminal displayed “Big Winner – $100,000,” Mentore couldn’t believe his eyes.

He urged his wife to look at the screen.

“At first glance, she thought it said $1,000, so I told her to look again. When she saw it was $100,000, she was shocked!” the lotto winner told OLG.

He claims it took him two days to fully register that he had won.

“I felt nervous and excited,” said the lotto winner.

The winning ticket was purchased at Smoke & Variety on Hillcroft Drive in Markham.

Mentore says he plans to save his winnings for now.

If you won the lottery, how would you spend the winnings? Let us know in the comments.