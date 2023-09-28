"I was numb for three days": Canadian man claims $50 million lotto prize

Canada’s newest lotto multi-millionaire has been revealed, and the lucky lotto winner says he is still too shocked to figure out what to do with his massive windfall.

Edmonton’s Nassim Fattouh won the September 5 Lotto Max draw, which saw the lucky man net an enormous $50 million prize. Fattouh usually picks up a Lotto Max ticket whenever he stops for gas, but he was shocked when he scanned his ticket in-store.

“I brought my ticket to the store and scanned it on the self-checker,” he said at his prize claim interview. “I saw all the zeroes on the screen and said to the clerk, ‘Something’s wrong. The machine is not working.'”

“I scanned the ticket again, and the same thing happened,” he continued. “I took the ticket to the clerk and her machine made all sorts of sounds – that’s when I lost my mind!”

After seeing so many zeros appear on the screen, Fattouh said he needed time to compose himself.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he laughed. “I started shaking and pacing around the store. Then I got in my car and drove around the parking lot. I didn’t know what I was doing!”

“I was numb for three whole days,” he continued, laughing. “It took me three days to come down from that feeling – and I’m not complaining!”

While he is still too stunned to make any concrete plans with his prize money, that won’t be the case for much longer, he noted.

“Oh, I have a lot of dreams, but up until now that’s all they’ve been,” he explained. “This is a whole new thing for me, and I have some thinking to do.”

Fattouh plans to take a vacation, first to visit family, then has a trip across Europe in mind.

“I’ve always liked Porsches… I’d like to buy one at some point. It’s a lot to think about all at once!”

The lucky lotto winner bought his winning ticket at the Mobil, located at 5019 Calgary Trail NW in Edmonton.