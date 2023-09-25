Check your lotto ticket NOW! Time is running out to claim a $1 million prize

Someone who purchased a lotto ticket in BC is walking around with a winning ticket worth a life-changing amount and they might not even know.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, there is a winning $1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket which was purchased in Maple Ridge and is about to expire.

After midnight Thursday, Saturday 28, the ticket will expire so that means — as of Monday, this lotto player has just three days left to claim their prize.

This person has really left it to the last minute as lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come to claim their prize.

To check a ticket, players can visit a BCLC lottery retailer in BC or check online or on the BCLC Lotto! App here.

So, if you’ve got a ticket lying around check it for the Gold Ball draw number: which is 12299795-01.

Once the prize is claimed, BCLC will confirm which specific retail location the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winner’s name will be announced after they come forward to claim the prize.

So far this year more than $83 million has been redeemed by BC lottery players from Lotto 6/49 winnings.