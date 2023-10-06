Three years after winning $100,000, lotto player snags another huge prize

There’s no shortage of lotto luck in Thuy Thanh Phan’s life.

The Ontario resident won $70,566.40 in OLG’s Monday night Pools Card game. And this wasn’t the first time something like that had happened to him.

Three years ago, Thuy won an even bigger prize — $100,000 — playing OLG’s Daily Keno.

The 58-year-old has played the lottery regularly for more than 25 years. His favourite games are Daily Keno, Pools, Proline, and Points Spread.

The husband and father visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his lotto windfall a second time. He had bought his ticket at a Handy Market location in Hamilton.

Thuy revealed that he knew he had won on Monday night: “I was happy. On Tuesday morning, I saw I won $70,000 – I was pleasantly surprised.”

“My family was happy for me when I shared the news with them. This feels good,” he concluded.

The new prize will help Thuy pay down his mortgage.

In another case of excellent lotto luck, a woman from Quebec found her winning ticket after coming super close to losing her prize.

Stéphanie Vila was cleaning out her wallet a few days before going on vacation to ensure she wasn’t forgetting anything. That’s when she found several lottery tickets buried in her wallet for a few months.

The Montérégie resident headed over to a retailer to get them checked.

At first, when she saw the zeros on the self-serve ticket checker, she thought, “This can’t be right. The machine isn’t working properly.”

But then the store attendant took a look, and even she was shocked at what she saw — a million-dollar prize.

“Her eyes were wide open! She asked me, ‘Is this really a million?’ So, I answered, “I think so!’” Stéphanie shared.

Have you checked your lottery tickets recently? It might be a good time to do so.