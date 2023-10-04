Mid-week win: Lucky Canadian lottery player wins Lotto Max second prize

A Canadian lottery player will wake up to fantastic news after winning the Lotto Max second prize on Wednesday.

The draw took place on Tuesday, October 3. The winning numbers are 01, 07, 10, 15, 30, 34, 47, and bonus number 29.

Unfortunately, no one matched the top prize worth a life-changing $40 million, but one lucky player in Western Canada won the second Lotto Max prize.

According to Play Now, they matched six of the winning numbers, plus the bonus number, and can cash in a cool $161,716.90.

Thirty-seven other lottery players came close to the jackpot, matching six out of seven numbers. They’ll split the third prize for $4,370.70 each.

No one won the top prize of $500,000 for the Lotto Max Extra Prize either.

However, 42 Canadians will get a cheque for $1,000 after splitting the second prize.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Friday, with a whopping $50 million up for grabs.

Make sure to check your lottery tickets! If you forget, your celebration could be delayed to a year later (which isn’t bad either), like this Canadian woman who found a winning lottery ticket in her wallet a month before it expired.

Who knows, you could also take home the largest lottery prize ever won in your hometown, like this winner.

If you play Lotto 6/49, you could also be one of three jackpot-winning Canadians from Saturday night’s draw. Keep an eye on those numbers!