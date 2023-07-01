No big Lotto Max winner but someone did win the second prize

Did you buy a ticket for Saturday’s draw? The good news is that the $40 million Lotto Max jackpot is still up for grabs since no one matched the seven winning numbers 01, 13, 19, 26, 35, 42, 49, and 37.

But someone did match six of the seven numbers.

If you’re from Ontario, you might want to check your ticket soonish because a lucky winner from the province purchased the second prize-winning ticket. Their prize is an impressive $212,849.20.

The next Lotto Max draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 4, and the jackpot has now grown to an estimated $50 million with two Maxmillions prizes.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was during the June 9 draw when a lottery player from Ontario won the $22 million prize.

The winning ticket was purchased online.