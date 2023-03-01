The first Lotto Max jackpot win of the year from a ticket bought in BC was just won, and it’s a huge pot.

BCLC says a ticket bought in the Saanich North Region on Vancouver Island is worth $55 million.

It was the only ticket in the country that matched all seven winning numbers for the Tuesday, February 28 draw: 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42, and 43.

We have a BIG winner, B.C.! A ticket purchased in Saanich North region has won the jackpot of $55,000,000 in the Tuesday, February 28, Lotto Max draw. Is it you? Check your tickets! https://t.co/Xh3Fjexo4R Anyone can win, #YouCouldBeNext 19+ pic.twitter.com/Ufw88AePF5 — BCLC (@BCLC) March 1, 2023

Now, the lottery winner(s) have 52 weeks to come forward and claim their prize money.

Once the winner comes forward, we’ll know exactly who it was and where they bought their ticket, and maybe we’ll even hear what they plan to do with a massive $55 million win.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play.

The next Lotto Max draw will happen on Friday, March 3, and the total prize has reset to an estimated $14 million.

Last year, BC lottery players cashed in more than $173 million in winnings from Lotto Max. The biggest prize ever won here was a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot in September 2021.

With $55 million, you could finally afford a house in Vancouver!

With files from Daily Hive Staff