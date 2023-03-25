No winner: Lotto Max jackpot now at $55 million

Did you buy a ticket for Friday’s lottery draw?

Here’s hoping you at least won a Free Play because no one won the Lotto Max prize worth $50 million during the Friday, March 24 draw. The winning numbers were 05, 09, 14, 23, 32, 33, 46, and 26.

There were no winners either for the Encore or Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million.

Although no one won the top prize, someone will still be waking up to some amazing news this weekend.

According to the OLG site, a lucky winner managed to match six of seven numbers, plus the bonus number. That means they will soon be able to claim a prize worth $236,598.60. The winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

Since several draws have passed without a winner, the Lotto Max prize pool has now grown to a total of $59 million. That means there’s an estimated four Maxmillion prizes to be won and the jackpot is now at a massive $55 million.

Undeterred and looking to try your luck again? The next draw is set to take place on Tuesday, March 28.