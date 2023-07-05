A whopping $55 million Lotto Max jackpot is up for grabs this week

Looking for some cash flow to fund your summer travels? The latest Lotto Max draw could give you the windfall you need.

The upcoming Lotto Max draw is slated for Friday, July 7, and the prize pool amounts to a massive $59 million. That includes a $55 million jackpot and an estimated four Maxmillions.

And if you’re wondering where you’ll get lucky when buying a lottery ticket, it seems like Quebec is the place to be.

“On June 7, 2022, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Québec for a third time. And that’s the biggest amount that Loto-Québec has ever awarded,” said Isabelle Jean, executive vice president and COO of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.

And Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in the eastern province.

According to Loto-Québec, Lotto Max players in the province have won over $3.382 billion since its launch in 2009.

There have been 40 jackpot wins in the province, including three of $70 million — the largest jackpots ever won in Québec — in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022, draws.

Whether you live in Quebec or not, you could still have a chance at becoming a multimillionaire with this next draw.

You could be celebrating like these Canadians who won big on Canada Day.