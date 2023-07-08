No winner for the $55 million jackpot but THREE people split the second prize

It looks like the main lottery prize is still available for anyone to win.

After failing to match all seven winning numbers, no one won the huge $55 million Lotto Max jackpot during the Friday, July 7 draw.

However, no less than three people ended up winning the second prize.

According to PlayNow, they all managed to match six of the seven winning numbers. One winning ticket was purchased in Western Canada, while two winning tickets were sold in Ontario. As a result, each lottery player will get to take home a cheque for $82,911.10.

There were four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs during Friday’s draw, but there was only one winner. It’s going to be a memorable weekend for the one lucky player from Quebec who had the numbers 5, 6, 18, 21, 40, 49, and 50, managing to net themselves a $1 million win.

The next draw is set to take place on Tuesday, July 11 and the jackpot has now grown to $60 million with an estimated six Maxmillions prizes.