Unlucky draw: No winner as lottery prize grows to $50 million

The results are in, and there was no big winner to claim the main lottery prize.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, August 4. However, no one matched the seven winning numbers for the $40 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 02, 11, 16, 21, 32, 44, 47, and bonus number 13.

Had a lottery player managed to match six of the seven winning numbers, they could’ve walked away with a $209,067.30 prize, but there was no winner for the second prize either.

The same goes for the Lotto Max Extra Prize. No one won the $500,000 prize; the winning numbers were 10, 14, 27, and 86.

Friday wasn’t exactly lucky, but that means there are now more chances to win big in the next Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot has grown to $50 million, and there are an estimated two Max Millions prizes to be won. If you’re feeling lucky this time, the next draw will take place on Tuesday, August 8.