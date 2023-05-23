Massive $70M lotto ticket still unclaimed a year later — and it's about to expire

Did you buy a lotto ticket last year that you still haven’t checked? Because you could be the winner of a massive prize that has yet to be claimed.

In what it calls “a rare occurrence in Canadian lottery history,” the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says that a $70 million Lotto Max ticket from the June 28, 2022, draw is still unclaimed.

And time is quickly running out for this unknown millionaire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLG (@olg.ca)

The winning ticket will expire on June 28, 2023, unless the rightful owner comes forward before then, stated the OLG in a news release.

The ticket was purchased at an authorized lotto retailer in Scarborough, Ontario.

“OLG has very detailed information about this winning ticket. However, as the ticket was purchased at a lottery retailer, we don’t know the identity of the person or group that purchased the ticket,” explained the corporation.

As with all lottery prize claims, there is a review process to determine the rightful owner of the ticket.

The winning numbers from the June 28, 2022, Lotto Max draw were 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46, 47 Bonus 10.

Make sure to check your pockets, wallets, car glove compartments, and office drawers for any old tickets, or you could be missing out on a whopping windfall.

If you find a Lotto Max ticket from June 28, 2022, that you want to check, you can do so on the OLG app, in-store at an OLG self-checker, or through the lottery terminal at any authorized retailer.

And if you think you could be the lucky winner, OLG advises you to contact its office at 1-800-387-0098.

Maybe the successful player is following these steps on what you should actually do if you win the lottery, and planning their finances thoroughly.

Once the Lotto Max ticket expires, the $70 million prize will be returned to players through future bonus games or promotions.

Information about this ticket and other unclaimed tickets can be found on the OLG’s Unclaimed Tickets page.