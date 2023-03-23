Over $100 million in lottery jackpot prizes can be won this weekend

If there was ever a time to try your luck on a lottery ticket, this weekend might be it.

Between Lotto Max’s $52 million prize pool draw on Friday and Lotto 6/49’s $52 million Gold Ball Jackpot on Saturday, there could be a lot of dough flying around if the numbers are right.

For 6/49 players, Saturday’s Gold Ball Jackpot Draw will feature eight white balls, each worth $1 million, and one Gold Ball worth $52 million. That’s a total of $60 million up for grabs, making this the biggest Lotto 6/49 jackpot since 2015.

The Friday Lotto Max draw will offer a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each.

“This is the first time that the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpots hit the $50 million mark at the same time,” said Isabelle Jean, executive vice president and COO of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec in a press release.

The biggest lottery draw in Canadian history took place last June when the jackpot hit $70 million. Paired with 47 separate Maxmillion prizes of $1 million, the prize pool at the time hit a high of $117 million.