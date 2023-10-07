Thanksgiving win: Canadian lottery player wins massive $50M Lotto Max jackpot

A Canadian lottery player has one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend, winning the massive $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, October 6. The winning numbers are 04, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, 41, and a bonus number 07.

According to Play Now, the life-changing windfall was won by a lucky lottery player in Quebec.

🔎À la recherche d’une millionnaire ou d’un millionnaire #LottoMax! 50M$ remportés à Montréal! 🎉Vérifiez vos billets! pic.twitter.com/ukplXNFGtz — Loto-Québec (@LotoQuebec) October 7, 2023

There are other Canadians who came out with big wins this Thanksgiving weekend.

One lottery player in Ontario and another in Quebec won the second Lotto Max prize, splitting it to get a cool $108,603.10 each.

Sadly, no one matched any of the numbers for the two Maxmillions draws.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Tuesday with an estimated $12 million jackpot.

If you didn’t beat the odds Friday night, it’s worth checking to see if you won anything from Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw and Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

You could be a repeat winner, like this Ontario resident who snagged another huge prize three years after winning $100,000.

Just make sure to check your lottery tickets!

If you forget, your celebration could be delayed to a year later (which isn’t bad either), like this Canadian woman who found a winning lottery ticket in her wallet a month before it expired.

And if you do happen to wake up $50 million richer today, make sure to check out Daily Hive’s guide on what you should actually do if you win the lottery.