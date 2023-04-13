"A bright light at the end of the tunnel": Canadian undergoing chemo wins $100,000 playing the lotto

A retired chef manager has won $100,000 with OLG’s Instant 7-11-21 lotto game after his partner bought him the ticket to “bring some joy” into his life.

John Heffern from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, is currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments for cancer. However, Heffern told OLG the big lotto win had boosted his morale.

“This definitely makes my treatments go by easier,” he said. “It gives me something to look forward to — a bright light at the end of the tunnel.”

Heffern’s partner purchased the winning ticket at Bob’s Fast & Fresh Convenience on Niagara Stone Road.

At first, the couple thought he had only won a small amount. But when the OLG app revealed it was 100,000, they could not believe their eyes.

“We were jumping up and down,” Heffern admitted. “I was like a kid in a candy store.”

OLG’s 7-11-21 is a $5 lottery scratch card with seven top prizes of $100,000. Given that the chances of winning the jackpot are only 1 in 448,800, Heffern is one lucky duck.

The winner’s friends and family could not be happier for him. “They were so excited for me. I posted a photo on Facebook with the ticket in my hand and got many heartwarming messages,” the lottery player revealed.

He has adventurous plans for how to spend his winnings.

Previously, he had to cancel all his travel plans to pay for cancer treatments. But now he says he can achieve his dream of travelling coast-to-coast on a cruise.

Heffern would like to spend this windfall on travelling the world, buying his partner a new flat-screen TV, and paying off his truck.

