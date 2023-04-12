A massive $62 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot is now up for grabs

After another winless draw on Tuesday, the Lotto 6/49 jackpot just keeps on growing.

The Gold Ball jackpot is now at a massive $62 million for tonight’s draw with only four balls remaining — three white and one gold.

If luck is on your side and your ticket is chosen for the Gold Ball Draw, you have a one in three chance of the gold ball being drawn and winning a life-altering $62 million.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the current jackpot is now the highest prize since “enhancements were made to Lotto 6/49 in September 2022.”

The last time the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won was earlier this year, on January 7.

An 18-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie won the prize that was worth $48 million, says the OLG.

There are other prizes up for grabs.

There’s a chance to win the $5 million Classic Jackpot and the $1 million prize guaranteed with every Gold Ball Draw.

Lotto 6/49 costs $3 per play, and the draw takes place twice a week. The $62 million prize draw will take place on Wednesday, April 12.

Customers can buy tickets at OLG.ca or authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.