Mid-week win: Canadian lottery player wakes up $5 million richer

A Canadian lottery player has woken up millions of dollars richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 classic prize.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and gold ball draw took place on Wednesday, October 4.

While no one matched the numbers for the $12 million gold ball jackpot, there were still some major lottery wins last night.

Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot is an est. $12 MILLION or the guaranteed $1 MILLION prize, plus the $5 Million Classic Jackpot. That’s three chances to chase all the blues in the ocean.💙 Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/FiJLvjYbOi — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) October 2, 2023

According to Play Now, someone from Quebec won the white ball prize worth $1 million after matching the numbers 71, 67, 21, 51 and a bonus number 06.

Someone in Ontario beat the odds for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw with a windfall of $5 million. The winning lottery numbers were 18, 19, 26, 27, 29, 30, and a bonus number 34.

Three lucky lottery players in Ontario, two in Quebec and one in Atlantic Canada won the second lotto prize, splitting it to get $33,375.20 each. They matched five out of the six numbers plus the bonus number.

The classic draw extra winning numbers were 10, 49, 60, 81. No one won the top prize of $500,000 for that draw.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, October 7, with a gold ball jackpot of $14 million.

If you didn’t beat the odds for Wednesday night’s draws, it’s worth checking to see if you’re a lucky lottery winner from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

You never know; you could find out you’re millions of dollars richer after a mundane trip to the hair salon like this lucky couple from BC.

Just make sure to check your lottery tickets!

If you forget, your celebration could be delayed to a year later (which isn’t bad either), like this Canadian woman who found a winning lottery ticket in her wallet a month before it expired.