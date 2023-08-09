Massive Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max jackpots up for grabs this week

Canadians have two chances to become multimillionaires this week thanks to two massive lotto jackpots.

Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max both have huge prizes up for grabs in this week’s draws.

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw has $40 million up for grabs. The guaranteed prize winner has a 1-in-15 chance of walking away with the massive windfall.

According to a release, the draw machine now only contains 14 white balls, each worth $1 million, and one gold ball worth the grand prize of $40 million.

As with every Lotto 6/49 draw, the $5 million Classic Jackpot will also be up for grabs.

If you want another chance to win a huge prize, buy a ticket (or a few) for the Lotto Max draw scheduled for Friday, August 11.

A whopping $55 million jackpot and an estimated four Maxmillions are up for grabs.

