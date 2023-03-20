The biggest Lotto 6/49 jackpot in eight years is up for grabs this week

This Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw will total $59 million in prizes, including a massive $50 million jackpot.

For those who have been counting, that is more than any single person has won in quite some time. “We haven’t seen such a big Lotto 6/49 jackpot since 2015,” said Isabelle Jean, Loto-Québec’s executive vice president and chief operating officer of Lottery Games, in a press release.

This is also the first time that the Gold Ball jackpot surpassed the $50 million mark since being launched last year. With nine white balls and one gold ball in place, any of this week’s prize winners have a one-in-10 shot at winning the grand prize.

Lotto 6/49 confirmed that the $5 million Classic Jackpot will also be up for grabs.

The biggest lottery draw in Canadian history took place last June when the jackpot hit $70 million. Paired with 47 separate Maxmillion prizes of $1 million, the prize pool at the time hit a high of $117 million.