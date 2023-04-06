Lotto 6/49 jackpot reaches $60 million for first time since 2015

The next Lotto 6/49 draw takes place on Saturday, April 8 and you could win $60 million.

“It’s the first time since 2015 that the amount offered at the Lotto 6/49 draw reaches 60 million dollars,” said Isabelle Jean, Loto-Québec’s executive vice president and chief operating officer of Lottery Games, in a press release.

Only five balls remain in the draw machine — four are white, each worth $1 million, and one is gold, worth a whopping $60 million.

Lotto 6/49 costs $3 per play, and the draw takes place twice a week.

The Gold Ball Draw has a guaranteed winner because each ticket has a unique number and they have a 1-in-5 chance of winning the jackpot!

It’s not just the $60 million jackpot that’s up for grabs either — players also have a chance to win in The Classic Draw.

The Classic Draw has not changed in over 40 years. Six numbers are drawn between one and 49, and for each draw, a $5 million jackpot and runner-up prizes are available.

Draw results are available on the Lotto 6/49 website.

Last weekend turned out to be a memorable one for one lottery player.

April Fools’ Day was lucky for a Hope, BC, resident who won $1 million through the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. After matching all seven numbers, someone also won an Encore prize worth $1 million.

Last year, Loto-Québec paid out 120 prizes that were each worth at least $1 million.

Speaking of big wins, a bookkeeper from BC just claimed a life-changing jackpot worth $55 million after winning the Lotto Max jackpot.

Victoria, BC, resident William Scott Gurney bought the winning ticket after stopping at a supermarket for groceries.

“[I’ll] see where we end up in the economy by the end of summer before I make any real big plans,” said Gurney.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre